Area burn bans lifted as rainy weather forecasted through the week in Lower Columbia

Two Cowlitz County burn bans were lifted Tuesday after officials say fire conditions have lessened thanks to cooler temperatures and rain.

Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties place joint burn bans annually from July 15 through Sept. 30, but this year the burn ban was extended through Tuesday due to warm and dry forecasts.

The Southest Clean Air Agency placed an additional Cowlitz County burn ban on Oct. 18, prohibiting all outdoor burning including wood stoves, after a lengthy fire season scorched thousands of forest acres, causing harmful levels of contaminated air over the Pacific Northwest.

The announcements of the both burn ban lifts came Tuesday, but the fires are still active in particular areas of Washington and Oregon. According to the New York Times, the Nakia Creek Fire — which forced thousands to evacuate their homes and businesses — is now 77% contained as of Tuesday, and caused 1,900 acres to burn. Nearby fires in Kalama are 50% contained, and the blaze in Clatsop State Forest in Oregon is completely contained.

Area residents can now kindle fires like fire pits and campfires recreationally, but open burning is still not allowed in Kelso and Longview city limits, as well as the urban growth areas of Castle Rock and Woodland, according to the Southwest Clean Air agency.

In Cowlitz County, recreational fires are defined as a maximum of 3 feet by 3 feet by 2 feet and consisting only of firewood and charcoal. Recreational campfires are allowed if built in designated campgrounds, typically found in local, county and state parks.

There are also no burn bans in Clark, Lewis, Skamania, and Wahkiakum counties, according to the Southwest Clean Air Agency.

Columbia County lifted its burn ban on Monday. People can burn debris with a "valid burning permit as decided by local fire districts," according to the Columbia County Fire Defense Board.

Fires near Cowlitz County last week caused multiple air quality agencies to issue warnings to residents to remain inside their homes as pollution from the fires raised levels to or near unhealthy zones.

Last week Seattle and Portland had the worst air quality in the world due to the fires.

The National Weather Service has forecasted precipitation in Cowlitz County all week, with roughly a 30% to 50% chance of rainfall through Saturday.