Apple Health announces new open enrollment

OLYMPIA – Washington Healthplanfinder is offering a special enrollment period for Washingtonians who are currently uninsured or seeking new coverage. This special enrollment period, in response to the current public health emergency, opened Feb. 15 and runs for 90 days, ending May 15, the agency said Feb. 24.

“Getting health insurance during the pandemic not only protects you, but also those around you,” said Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “People should take advantage of this opportunity to sign up for health coverage and help is available for those who need it.”

About 1,700 Washingtonians have signed up since the new special enrollment period started on Feb 15, he reported, aligning it with the reopening of the federal health insurance marketplace.

People who are currently uninsured, seeking coverage, or enrolled in off-Exchange health insurance (such as short-term limited duration plans or COBRA) can enroll, as well as those with non-insurance coverage through health sharing ministries. Current Washington Healthplanfinder enrollees will not be eligible for this special enrollment.

Enrollment is offered year-round for individuals and families who qualify for free or low-cost coverage through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid).