Apple Health announces new open enrollment

OLYMPIA – Washington Healthplanfinder is offering a special enrollment period for Washingtonians who are currently uninsured or seeking new coverage. This special enrollment period, in response to the current public health emergency, opened Feb. 15 and runs for 90 days, ending May 15, the agency said Feb. 24.
“Getting health insurance during the pandemic not only protects you, but also those around you,” said Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “People should take advantage of this opportunity to sign up for health coverage and help is available for those who need it.”
About 1,700 Washingtonians have signed up since the new special enrollment period started on Feb 15, he reported, aligning it with the reopening of the federal health insurance marketplace.
People who are currently uninsured, seeking coverage, or enrolled in off-Exchange health insurance (such as short-term limited duration plans or COBRA) can enroll, as well as those with non-insurance coverage through health sharing ministries. Current Washington Healthplanfinder enrollees will not be eligible for this special enrollment.
Enrollment is offered year-round for individuals and families who qualify for free or low-cost coverage through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid).
Customers seeking coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder can contact an Exchange certified Broker, Navigator, enrollment center or the Customer Support Center between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604 to initiate coverage. Free help from local experts is accessible by visiting: https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org/_content/find-expert-advice.html
Individuals who qualify have 60 days to select a plan. Those who select coverage by the 15th of the month will begin receiving coverage the first of the following month. Coverage available includes Cascade Care plans, which offer deductibles that are on average $1,000 less than other plans, and cover more services prior to meeting a deductible, including primary care visits, mental health services, and generic drugs.
Washington Healthplanfinder is an online marketplace for individuals and families in Washington to compare and enroll in health insurance coverage and gain access to tax credits, reduced cost sharing and public programs such as Medicaid. The next qualified health and dental plans open enrollment period for Washington Healthplanfinder begins Nov. 1.
In Washington, Medicaid is called Washington Apple Health. Free or low-cost coverage is available year-round for those who qualify.
Since the Affordable Care Act launched in October 2013, more people have access to preventive care, such as cancer screenings, treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure, and many other health care services they need to stay healthy. Apple Health clients enroll and renew online using Washington Healthplanfinder. Apple Health is administered by the Washington State Health Care Authority: www.hca.wa.gov.