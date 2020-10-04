Alumni recoil as schools mull mascot changes

“Basically what he said was, we either get rid of Charlie or we lose government funding, because it’s a ‘Do what the government says’ kind of deal,” Darren Ipock said, likening the situation to blackmail. “I said this is B.S. so I went out and had these shirts made.”

The way he sees it, the objections to Charlie Chinook are unfounded and indicative of a society that’s become obsessed with sensitivity.

“Everybody is bending over backwards and trying to make everyone’s feelings recognized. We’ve got to look out for the whiners. Not me. I’m done with that. We need to stand our ground,” Ipock added. “I thought I’d take the first shot and go and have these shirts made.”

But with legislation looming on the horizon at the state level and a shifting tide in public perception, the future for Native American mascots promises to be a difficult road to navigate. Those difficulties are already well known to Toledo High School and the local Cowlitz Tribe.

The Cowlitz Tribe and Toledo have essentially had a handshake agreement for decades over the school’s use of “Indians” as their mascot. However, that arrangement has come under increased scrutiny in light of developments both recent and stale.