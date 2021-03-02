After one year, Rainier has a food truck ordinance

After nearly a year of work, the Rainier City Council adopted a food truck ordinance Monday night and set food truck permit fees to go with it.

The council also approved a requirement that to operate a food truck in the city, the initial fee will be $400, and yearly renewals will be $125, which is the same as the city of Scappoose.

The new food truck ordinance states food trucks can only sell from one fixed location and cannot travel to different sites in the city unless they have a special permit for an event. Food trucks also cannot be in special flood hazard areas or in residential zones, they cannot be longer than 26 feet and they need to have a restroom with a hand washing facility available on site or within five minutes walking distance.

The council first took up the question of a food truck ordinance in March 2020, because truck owner Roberta Boursaw wanted to operate her food truck in the city.

Cole said while there were concerns the new ordinance would hurt brick-and-mortar restaurants, he said that was never the intent and would not be the result.

“Before this ordinance it was a free-for-all. You could get a transient license and set up anywhere,” Cole said. “This puts everyone on equal footing.”

