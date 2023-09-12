The Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail continues to inch toward completion, with yet another section officially open to the public.

A two-mile segment of the trail opened Saturday between Viento State Park and Mitchell Point, adding to the eventual 73-mile scenic bikeway through the Columbia River Gorge.

And while the latest trail segment will be an important connector to the Mitchell Point Tunnel – which, when complete, will be the crown jewel of the bike trail – it isn’t necessarily a destination itself.

Most of the paved pathway runs along the shoulder of Interstate 84, protected by concrete barricades, but still only feet from the fast-moving traffic. It dips occasionally into the forest, but always reemerges to follow alongside the freeway – an excursion that’s more unnerving than peaceful.

Unlike the two previously opened trail segments, there are no sweeping viewpoints or trailside waterfalls to entice visitors.

That’s not to say there are no amenities. A new campground at Viento State Park offers biker-friendly campsites, lockers, hot showers and cooking shelters, making it a great hub for people biking their way through the Columbia Gorge. And new trailhead parking lot has room for more than a dozen cars, for those who want to begin or end their journey there.

The new segment expands this car-free section of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail to eight miles, running west to the Wyeth Trailhead. While there are other similar car-free sections, much of the 73-mile bikeway follows the Historic Columbia River Highway, where cyclists must contend with vehicular traffic. Some stretches, like this one, are on paved pathways open only to bikes and pedestrians.

It will still be a few years before the broader project is complete, though the end is almost in sight. The Mitchell Point Segment is the last piece of the puzzle, which includes the scenic rock tunnel itself, a .7-mile trail segment connecting to the current endpoint coming from Viento, and another 1.6 miles of trail east to Hood River.

The Mitchell Point Tunnel is expected to open to the public in 2024, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, and the .7-mile trail segment is slated for a 2026 opening. There is no timeline on the final trail segment.