New phone line for blind to access COVID-19 information

A phone line is now available to help blind and visually impaired Washingtonians access information about accessible COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites.

The blind or visually impaired can call 360-947-3330 to access information that might be too difficult for them to find online.

The "line will provide broader access to individuals who may not have the technology skills to navigate complex web pages where most critical information is being published," stated a press release.

The Washington State School for the Blind launched the phone line Feb. 1 with a grant from the Washington State Department of Health.

The press release stated that voicemails will be returned during business hours.

Also visit blindcovid.com for information on walk-up and accessible COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites.

