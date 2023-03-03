The interim director of the Oregon Health Authority, James Schroeder, will step down after less than 10 weeks on the job, Gov. Tina Kotek announced Friday.

Kotek appointed the 20-year health care industry veteran to the role in January after saying she wanted the previous agency head, Patrick Allen, out. Schroeder brought clinical and administrative health care experience to the position. He was trained as a physician assistant and had worked in clinical and managerial roles.

Schroeder said in a statement that he is stepping down to focus on his family. He previously served as CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon.

Kotek said she is beginning a search for a permanent Oregon Health Authority leader.

“Improving access to mental health and addiction services remains a top priority for my administration, and I’m looking forward to bringing on a permanent director who will lead the agency in carrying that work forward,” the governor said in a statement.

The agency’s current two-year budget is $30 billion, the largest of any state department.

As recently as Tuesday, Schroeder indicated he was all-in at doing his new job and not planning to depart. At a leadership event held that day by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, Schroder “spoke of the need for collaboration to solve the complex problems facing health care in Oregon,” the association tweeted. “We look forward to working together.”

Oregon Health Authority communication director Rob Cowie would not say anything about what prompted Schroeder to head for the exits.

The news of Schroeder’s upcoming departure came as a disappointment to some, but not a complete surprise given the overwhelming demands and stressors of the job.

Joe Fiumara, Umatilla County’s public health director, said he has no direct knowledge of why Schroeder has decided to leave, but it’s a job that demands long work weeks and has been the target of intense criticism since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you step into a role like that, you inherit what happened before you got there,” Fiumara said. “It’s a thankless job and you’re probably dealing with a lot of people who are unhappy with you no matter what decisions you make.”

Fiumara said Schroeder’s departure will create instability in the agency’s leadership.

“It’s disappointing he’s stepping down,” Fiumara said. “It just makes it harder for the organization to move forward.”