NBA fever engulfs Seattle as fans line up overnight for LeBron James' CrawsOver appearance

Hey Adam Silver, you seeing this?

Seattle is open for business.

Just ask the hundreds of overnight campers who hunkered outside Seattle Pacific University's Royal Brougham Pavilion on a balmy Friday night.

The line began outside the pavilion's main doors, snaked down Third Avenue West past a construction site behind the building and extended along West Ewing Street.

They arrived at 4 p.m. Friday once pied piper Jamal Crawford — aka the Godfather of Seattle Basketball — announced via Twitter that LeBron James was returning to Seattle for the first time in 15 years.

They're a little rowdy, restless and ready to rekindle the city's 41-year relationship with the NBA that prematurely ended in 2008 when Silver's predecessor as commissioner, David Stern, rubber-stamped the Sonics' move — many in this crowd would say heist — to Oklahoma City.

"I was 11 when they left," said 25-year-old Derek Hong, who lives in Lynnwood. "I remember going to their games on $10 tickets. My dad would take me. I loved going to those games. I remember watching rookie KD [Kevin Durant]. I miss those days, and it would be really fun to experience that again."

It's hard to believe it's been 14 years.

In the absence of an NBA team to cheer on during winter and spring, Seattle sports fans fill their hoops fix with the Storm's WNBA games and a handful of free-admission games at The CrawsOver Pro-Am League, featuring local players sprinkled over the summer calendar.

And every so often, an A-list basketball star arrives — think Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2013 or Trae Young three weeks ago — that sends the basketball community into a frenzy.

But Friday night surpassed all of that. This was next-level, new-age mania mixed with an old-school lovefest that erupted into an epic and unprecedented hoops carnival.

It had the organic feel of the early stages of CHOP's three-week occupation forming across a few blocks in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in 2020 without the serious undertones of the nation's racial awakening and before it became violent.

The crowd also matched the size seen this summer at music festivals and neighborhood gatherings, such as Capitol Hill Block Party and Fremont's Solstice Parade.

But basketball?

"Us camping out basically shows the NBA that we're passionate about our basketball," said 26-year-old Murtada Al-Harab, who lives in Mukilteo. "We actually care. We'd love a team back. Us being out here for 24 hours shows that we're passionate fans, and we deserve a team."

Hey billionaire investors interested in buying an NBA team, you seeing this?

While you were sleeping, a hoops festival raged all night in Seattle.

They brought beverages, blankets and boom boxes. They sat in lawn chairs and La-Z-Boys sprawled on the sidewalk amid camping tents and air mattresses.

Connor Fredericksen, 27, who lives in Capitol Hill, was one of the first on site along with his buddies.

"Instead of paying $10,000 to sit courtside somewhere, I'll be able to sit courtside here," he said. "If I got to wait 24 hours to not have to pay a dime, then that's what I'm going to do."

What better way to spend a Friday night than sleeping on the street with hundreds of hoops-crazed fans?

"This is date night," said 27-year-old Camila, who sat near the front of the line with boyfriend Zack. "It was definitely his idea, but I'm here to support him because I know it means a lot. And a free LeBron game is something to be excited for. I love LeBron."

Fans dressed in James' No. 23 Cleveland Cavaliers and No. 6 Los Angeles Lakers jersey came with their kids and dogs. They played board games and corn hole and streamed movies on their phones and laptops to pass the time.

External chargers were a hot commodity and the pizza-delivery guys made occasional stops, as did SPU security and Seattle police.

Around midnight, someone set up a basketball hoop under a streetlamp and games of 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 entertained the crowd for hours.

Hey Crawford, you seeing this?

They came from Portland, Port Angeles, Yakima and Spokane.

Some were drawn to see local hoops stars Isaiah Thomas, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, MarJon Beauchamp and Tari Eason.

Others wanted to get their first up-close look at Jayson Tatum, the 24-year-old Boston Celtics star, who had never played in Seattle before Saturday.

"I drove here from Eastern Washington with my family on my three-day weekend because of the rumors that LeBron would be here," 33-year-old Jay Davis said. "This morning as I was hitting the road, I saw Isaiah Thomas was confirmed. Right as I crossed over I-90 to I-5, I was checking my phone and saw that Bron was confirmed I was kind of mad because I knew this would be the fallout.

"I knew this would happen. So I dropped off my 4-year-old son with some family and then camped overnight with his mom. Either way, I'm happy LeBron is here, but wherever he goes he attracts a big crowd."

No kidding.

By 7 a.m. the line extended a half-mile to Nickerson Marina and an estimate from an SPU official put the crowd at 1,000 or so. Those near the back feared they wouldn't get inside of the 60-year-old gym with a 2,650 capacity.

The first of four games was 1 p.m., and James is expected to headline the finale at 5:30 p.m.

Hey NBA deniers, you seeing this?

Forget the rhetoric. Nothing says basketball bonanza like an impromptu overnight block party.

What took place in the dark on this strip of sidewalk on the north side of Queen Anne Hill is as important as any Save Our Sonics rally or the behind-the-scenes exchanges between city leaders and NBA power brokers.

It was organic, spontaneous and visceral. It came out of nowhere. And it was building for years.

Crawford did this with a big assist from his basketball buddies, most notably James.

"This is incredible to absolutely see the city show up," Crawford said. "It shows how we feel about the game. The sport is respected here. You have to tip your hat to LeBron. He hasn't been here in 15 years. LeBron knew what it meant to come here not to just get a run, but for these kids. It's inspirational."

Of course, there are countless others who made significant contributions over the years.

Tim Leiweke deserves kudos for helping to build the $1.15 billion Climate Pledge Arena, which has seemingly put Seattle, along with Las Vegas, as one of the most likely destinations should the NBA expand from 30 to 32 teams.

But this grass-roots movement began decades ago with OG fans like Kris Brannon aka "The Sonics Guy" and Lorin "Big Lo" Sandretzky. Brannon would have loved this.

Basketball fever is spiking in Seattle.