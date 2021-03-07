NBA All-Star game no slam dunk

Because of the pandemic, the game and the night’s other events, which usually are spread out over a fan-filled weekend of celebration, were condensed into a single night that was part exhibition and part platform to support historically Black colleges and universities and COVID-19 equity efforts. The NBA and players union pledged $2.5 million toward HBCUs and hoped to focus attention and resources on virus relief for the most vulnerable communities.

While not all players were enthusiastic about the All-Star event, Curry called the three-point contest “an awesome competition. I’m just so glad I got it done.”

Curry racked up 31 points in the first round, missing only six shots.

He was also money when shooting the Mountain Dew ball, which is shot from deeper and worth three points instead of one. Curry made three of the four he took in the two rounds.

Curry was asked how critical it was to make those long shots.

“It’s different because you’re going around the line and you have to step back,” Curry said of the extended distance, which was added last year. “I knew in the final round if I could make those two, that would put me in good position and I needed every bit of it, so I like that addition to the contest.”