NBA All-Star Game: Damian Lillard scores 32 points, wows with half court bombs as Dame Time moves to primetime

During a pregame huddle on the sideline, Lillard said, he and teammates Stephen Curry and Chris Paul made a pact: They would all try to finish an alley-oop dunk and sink a half court shot before the night was over. Lillard kept up his end of the bargain in the first half, flushing a lob from Paul with 1:19 left in the second quarter and nailing a deep bomb roughly one minute later.

It was merely a tease.

Lillard went on to make three three-pointers from near half court, including the game-winner, making one wonder if Logo Lillard will soon be modified to Half Court Lillard. He had threatened before the season to add the half court three to his arsenal, but had yet to try it in a game. An exhibition contest against the game’s best players, it turns out, was just the place to dust it off.

“I wanted to test it out in some live action,” Lillard said. “It felt decent, it felt fine, like a normal jumper. I was able to shoot it pretty easy.”

Lillard, a noted long-range marksman who has extended his range to the logo in recent years, said he has been sheepish about attempting a half court three during a game “out of respect” for his teammates. Why jeopardize a defensive stand with a haphazard low-percentage shot?