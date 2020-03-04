Naselle's run ends

Compare the Naselle and Curlew girls basketball rosters and something jumps out immediately: age.
The Comets have just two upperclassman, and just one senior, with five freshmen and a trio of sophomores. It’s remarkable at all that group played a game under the bright lights of Spokane Arena.
The problem, though, was that Naselle ran into an experienced Curlew squad, and the No. 7 Cougars, behind 25 points and 22 rebounds by Korin Baker, blew past No. 15 Naselle 53-26, ending the Comets’ improbable run in the first round of the 1B Girls Hardwood Classic.
“This is the last year I get to play with them, but we’re excited because next year they just get to keep building on this,” Jackie Steenerson said. “We’re just happy we got to play here. It’s just an experience.”
Naselle just didn’t have anyone to match up with the 6-foot Baker, who is listed as a forward, center and point guard.
Steenerson, the lone Comets senior, valiantly tried to check Baker, as did Kaylin Shrives, Delaney Kregerud and others, but the lack of Hollie Haatia and the strength of Baker made it a clear-as-day mismatch.
“She’s really tall, so she dominated the floor out there,” Steenerson said of Baker. “I think if we could’ve just contained her more, we probably would’ve had a better chance. She was really good, so it’s hard to contain her.”
Not to take anything away from this season, which was fun and surprising and it should be celebrated that Naselle got back to the state tournament relying on underclassmen. Plus the boys and girls qualified, a rare feat, indeed.
But this season in so many ways is just a prelude, an indication, a tease for what is coming.
Nisbett was glowing in her praise of sophomore Echo Cenci, who she called a “force to be reckoned with” once she gets some things straightened out. Bella Colombo, one of those five freshmen, is going to be a very good player, as well. Lauren Katyryniuk will be a good scorer. Peyton Dalton, yet another freshmen, holds everything together and will be a solid point guard.
No coach ever willingly punts on a season, as these Comets can attest, but this state tournament was never about winning it all. It was about getting there, about getting experience, about learning what it takes, expanding their vision and understanding the bigger picture.
“We just have some younger ones that want it so bad,” Naselle coach Rose Nisbett said. “They have to realize you have to be patient. There are reasons why we do things. They just have to see it. They don’t have full view yet. But they’ll get there.”
As the Comets walked out of their locker room, they weren’t the picture of happiness.
Perhaps there were some tears. There were definitely furrowed brows, a stark contrast to the laughing and joking and celebratory Cougars who had to use the same hallway.
That frustration is a good thing, Nisbett said. That feeling — the feeling of failure, of frustration, of mortality — is not one to hold onto. At least not for long.
“We definitely have that mindset,” NIsbett said. “We don’t dwell on the past. We learn from it and move on to the next one. That’s in the books and we’re headed the right way. We have a team with the right mindset.”
Curlew 53, Naselle 26
Naselle 8 7 6 5 — 26
Curlew 14 13 8 18 — 53
NASELLE — Lauren Katyryniuk 8, Bella Colombo 7, Jackie Steenerson 6, Peyton Dalton 2, Kaylin Shrives 2, Echo Cenci 1, Grace Hunt, Delaney Kragerud, Amera Larson.
FG: 11 of 47 — .234 FT: 1 of 4 — .150 Reb: 27 (Steenerson 5)
CURLEW — Korin Baker 25, Hannah McIrvin 8, Emma Bena Baker 7, Olivia Kjolseth 6, Megan Thomas 3, Claire LaDue 2, Macey Singer 2, Erikah Lindgren, Maddie Calhoun, Abi Beedle.
FG: 21 of 53 —.396 FT: 5 of 10 —.500 Reb: 46 (Baker 22)