Naselle's run ends

Not to take anything away from this season, which was fun and surprising and it should be celebrated that Naselle got back to the state tournament relying on underclassmen. Plus the boys and girls qualified, a rare feat, indeed.

But this season in so many ways is just a prelude, an indication, a tease for what is coming.

Nisbett was glowing in her praise of sophomore Echo Cenci, who she called a “force to be reckoned with” once she gets some things straightened out. Bella Colombo, one of those five freshmen, is going to be a very good player, as well. Lauren Katyryniuk will be a good scorer. Peyton Dalton, yet another freshmen, holds everything together and will be a solid point guard.

No coach ever willingly punts on a season, as these Comets can attest, but this state tournament was never about winning it all. It was about getting there, about getting experience, about learning what it takes, expanding their vision and understanding the bigger picture.

“We just have some younger ones that want it so bad,” Naselle coach Rose Nisbett said. “They have to realize you have to be patient. There are reasons why we do things. They just have to see it. They don’t have full view yet. But they’ll get there.”