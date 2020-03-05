Naselle charges back for win over Muckleshoot Tribal

For whatever reason, the Naselle boys seem to struggle in the first half.

It was a similar story in the regional, when the Comets fell behind 30-18 before storming back for a 65-48 win over Muckleshoot Tribal. The fifth-ranked Comets had a familiar game in the quarterfinals of the 1B Boys Hardwood Classic in Spokane on Thursday, never leading until overtime in a 57-50 win behind 24 points from Corey Gregory.

“Muckleshoot Tribal outplayed us,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “They ran their sets really well. They had us off balance, got us to do things we don’t normally do.

“I think as a team we feel fortunate to get that win.”

In an interesting twist, Thursday was the first time Naselle had seen a man defense since December, going through its entire league schedule seeing only zones.

It made it especially difficult that Muckleshoot was long and athletic with big 6-foot-5 Lamont Nichols in the middle.

“We want a man-to-man. We want somebody to play us man-to-man,” Olsen said. “But you get out on this stage and you see a man-to-man again, I think it took us out of sync a little bit.”

Gregory was the main offensive force as the Comets shot past the sixth-ranked Kings.