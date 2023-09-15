Aaron Rodgers’ surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon is in the past and he’s on the road to recovery.

Rodgers’ had the surgery on Wednesday and he’s already addressing the doubters who wonder if a 39-year-old quarterback is capable of returning to form following a devastating season-ending injury. Speaking publicly for the first time since his injury, Rodgers seems determined to prove his doubters wrong.

“Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration,” Rodgers said Friday on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “That’s all I need. So, give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Rodgers suffered the injury just four plays into his Jets’ debut on Monday night. He said he “knew right away this was not a good situation” and he had torn his Achilles, meaning his season was over before it really got started.

“Amazing night—running on the field with the flag, electric. And then it turned into one of the toughest 24-hour stretches I’ve had in my life, for sure,” Rodgers said. “Lot of sadness. Lot of tears. Lot of dark frustration and anger.”

The recovery process is likely 4-6 months and it won’t be easy, but Rodgers sounds prepared to meet the challenge head-on. He doesn’t sound like someone who’s going to retire and sounds more like someone who is playing to play in 2024. Or 2023?

Rodgers was asked if he could return in time for the postseason—for the 2023 season.

“As Kevin Garnett said, anything is possible,” Rodgers said.