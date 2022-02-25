Music and comedy duo Bridge & Wolak perform in Longview on March 5

The music and comedy duo Bridge & Wolak will perform as part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association and Live On Stage Inc.’s 2021-2022 concert season.

The second concert in the LKCC’s 2022 season starts at 7:30 p.m. March 5 in the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The duo merge traditional instruments with 21st century technology, according to a press release from Live On Stage. Michael Bridge plays the accordion and piano. Kornel Wolak plays the clarinet and piano. According to the press release, they play their “original brand of fusion repertoire, drawing from their classical roots and love of folk and jazz music. Between the two of them, they hold seven music degrees. Wolak teaches at Queen’s University in Canada. Bridge received two Canadian Accordion Championships.

The “magic of Bridge & Wolak is their unpretentious style of juxtaposing top-quality ‘serious’ performances with riotous comedy — like watching Victor Borge host an evening of classical-folk-jazz-tango fusion,” state the release.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person for adults and $10 per person for students. They are available at the door, online at lkcca.org or by calling Susie Kirkpatrick at 360-636-2211.

Subscriptions for the 2022 season are available to buy at a discount up until the night of the March 5 concert at $85 per adult, $30 per student or $200 per family (two adults and up to three students).

The remaining schedule

April 29: 7:30 p.m., America’s Sweethearts; vintage swing reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters.

Sept. 18: 3 p.m., Chor Anno, Northwest choral directors who perform as choral singers.

The Longview-Kelso Community Concerts is an all-volunteer organization that has been bringing high-quality, live, professional entertainment to the local area since 1937. Live On Stage Inc. provides affordable entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.