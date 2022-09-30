Murder mystery farce 'Clue' continues through the weekend

Mr. Boddy lies dead on the carpet. Six suspects had motive, opportunity, and a deadly weapon given to them by Mr. Boddy himself.

Whodunit?

To find out, come to “Clue on Stage,” running through Oct. 2 at Stageworks Northwest Theatre. The quick-paced screwball comedy by Sandy Rustin is adapted from Jonathan Lynn’s 1985 movie, based on the popular board game.

Directed by Janeene Niemi, the murder mystery farce was originally planned for production in 2020 — until the pandemic closed theaters.

Local audiences have praised “Clue” since it opened Sept. 9. Public comments on social media include: “The lighter side of murder! We laughed through the whole play!” (Tamsel Tack); “Outstanding performance by every single person involved.” (Charlotte Conklin); and “What a fun evening I had tonight with 17 of my friends!” (Linda Keller).

Cast members are Scarlett Clark as Mrs. Peacock, Dylan Disch as Mr. Green, Corey Farmer as Professor Plum, Jamie Hegstad as Mrs. White, Kt Sybrant as Miss Scarlet, Steve Thorpe as Colonel Mustard, William J. Brauné as Wadsworth the butler, Shae Coleman as Yvette the maid, Drake Dalgleish in multiple roles including Mr. Boddy, and Sarah Lawrence in multiple roles including Cook.

Hegstad also designed the costumes. Light design is by Jennifer Cheney and Reed Davies. Jacob Rohrbach is the sound engineer. Leslie Slape is stage manager and Kathleen Allen is assistant stage manager. Steve McElhinney is the stage crew.