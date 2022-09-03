Multiple wildfires rage in Oregon; many campgrounds within evacuation zones

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones.

In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources.

The Double Creek fire is burning near the community of Imnaha.

“The Double Creek Fire grew rapidly overnight, requiring additional resources to battle the fire and support the state’s response,” Brown said.

Meantime, near Oakridge, campgrounds around Waldo Lake were being evacuated as the Cedar Creek fire continued to spread Saturday, consuming around 16,000 acres. It’s one of the many wildfires that were spurred on by prolonged heat and dry conditions.

Level 3 evacuations – meaning “go now” – are in effect in most of the Waldo Lake area. The Waldo and Box Canyon areas and their surrounding campgrounds were given the “go now” order Friday night after the wildfire grew over 7,000 acres. There are 655 firefighting personnel on site, which has reached 12% containment.

Affected areas include North Waldo, Islet and Harralson Horse Campgrounds, camping and recreation areas east of the Waldo Lake shoreline, Forest Service Road 19 from milepost 20 to milepost 35, and Irish and Taylor Lake camps.

Areas north along the Pacific Crest Trail to Lindick Lake are also under evacuation.

The fire, originally sparked by lightning Aug. 1 in the Willamette National Forest, is 15 miles east of Oakridge. The northern part of the fire reached an area that is safer for firefighters to combat. Higher humidity and cooler temperatures have made the blaze less active today.

These cooling temperatures have made a difference for firefighters across the state. The Rum Creek fire burning in Southern Oregon was up to 17% contained Friday night, despite its more than 18,000 acre growth. The wildfire was started by lightning on August 17.

A cold front moved past the Rum Creek fire, bringing cold winds up to 25 mph in some areas. Firefighters have been carefully burning remaining areas that might fuel the fire to help control its spread. Members of the Oregon National Guard came to help combat the fire.

In the Juniper Canyon area, where the Cowboy fire has burned up to 204 acres, evacuations have been canceled, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. County fire and rescue reported no increased fire activity. The fire started Friday, and was initially spotted by Black Butte and Tower Butte Lookouts.

Not all of Oregon’s fires have seen a reprieve from cooler winds. In Wallowa County, the Double Creek fire grew rapidly overnight to around 10,000 acres, putting the Imnaha community in danger. Level 3, 2 and 1 evacuation orders were issued in the area.

Although these fires pale in comparison to last year’s Labor Day fires, which were made worse by hot winds from the east, Oregon’s fires are still expected to grow as forecasts continue to predict warm and dry weather. Air quality in central and Southern Oregon will decline as smoke fills the surrounding areas.