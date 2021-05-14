Mouse Patrol

Please contact Paula (pjstoppler@msn.com) for more information about this pet.Position Wanted: Experienced mousers looking for permanent position on farm or... View on PetFinder
A woman died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way in Longview.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office was called due to the repeated stops and a deputy responded to the scene to assess the situation. The deputy found no indication the driver was impaired, Greene said.
Some coaches come and go. They fill a role and move on when the time comes. But some coaches leave a lasting impact even after their time is up.
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested a Happy Valley, Ore., man on suspicion of attempted murder, cyberstalking and harassment aft…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A man pulled from the Cowlitz River on Wednesday afternoon is at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to officials, but his conditio…
Cowlitz County, and the rest of Washington, will move to Phase 3 on Tuesday, ahead of a plan to fully reopen the state by June 30, the governo…
Two long-serving Longview senior care facilities were budgeted for capital projects in the Washington state legislative session that ended April 25.
An inactive Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue station could become the third state Department of Natural Resources building in Cowlitz County.
