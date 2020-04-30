TDN veteran editor to join look back on eruption of Mount St. Helens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two veteran journalists who covered the eruption of Mount St. Helens 40 years ago, including current Daily News City Editor Andre Stepankowsky, will join a Facebook-streamed retrospective on the events of May 18, 1980, and reflect on the most destructive eruption in the nation’s history next Thursday night, May 7.

“Mount St. Helens: 40 Years Later” will be part of the Clark County Historical Museum’s speaker series hosted by Brad Richardson, the museum’s executive director.

The free live streaming will begin a 7 p.m. These talks normally are held live but have been shifted online in the interest of COVID-19 social distancing rules.

“In many respects, the immediate and longer-term damage caused by the 1980 eruption showed how our economy, lives, and the environment around us are intricately tied together,” Richardson said in a press release. “It seems appropriate, as we commemorate this event during the COVID-19 pandemic, to take a moment to reflect on how nature influences our daily lives.”