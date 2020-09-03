Outdoors Report: Living wild in a virtual world

In other words, even the state has figured out that to survive in the wild we’ve all got to adapt.

To participate in the WDFW’s National Hunting and Fishing “Month” program go online to wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/hunt-fish-day.

FISHIN’

The legendary summer’s end king salmon fishery at Buoy 10 has come to an end but that doesn’t mean that angling opportunity is over on the big river: It just means the action will shift upriver and the focus will switch from Chinook to silvers.

The Buoy 10 fishery, which ended on Aug. 27, resulted in an estimated catch of 12,000 Chinook and 2,500 silver salmon. That area, which remains open for coho harvest, is expected to reopen to Chinook the last week of September.

This week sport anglers will be focusing their efforts between Warrior Rock and Bonneville Dam where hatchery Chinook and silvers are both legal for retention from Friday through Sunday. The preseason projection for the salmon run called for 420,500 adult fall Chinook, which would be an increase of 44,731 fish over last year’s run.