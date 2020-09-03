Outdoors Report: Living wild in a virtual world

The times, it’s been famously noted, they are a changin’. And in 2020 there’s no place that signifies that shift away from the norm more than the great outdoors.
As budgets continue to shrink for public lands, cuts to staff and services are increasingly common. That means that many places that out-of-doors enthusiasts have come to know, love and depend on are no longer options for adventurers. Entire destinations have been gated and guided nature walks have been called off. In other areas access is increasingly dependent upon permits that require both money, time, luck and dependable online access to acquire.
Some of these restrictions are in response to COVID-19. Others have been percolating for years, if not decades. All of them are problematic in their own right, and all of them are detrimental to the well-being of both people and places by virtue of neglect.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not been immune to the wave of pandemic-induced changes. The agency has notably been working with a shorthanded staff, including its law enforcement branch, for years. Since June those cuts have been exacerbated by mandatory furlough days for nearly all WDFW employees. The next furlough day will be Friday, which means nearly all regular services will be interrupted once again.
Two more WDFW furlough days are scheduled for Oct. 30 and Nov. 25.
But another deviation from a newly established norm will happen first when a national effort to celebrate Hunting and Fishing Day is forced into the virtual realm.
Last year Governor Jay Inslee designated Sept. 28 as Hunting and Fishing Day in Washington. That move matched a similar proclamation from 1971 when Congress voted unanimously to mark the fourth Saturday in September as National Hunting and Fishing Day.
“In previous years, we’ve worked with volunteers, sponsors and conservation partners from across the state to host in-person events for hundreds of youth and their families. Participants learn about hunting, fishing, shooting sports and conservation,” Dave Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager, said in a press release. “This year we are celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day virtually, all month long.”
In response to reductions in services, along with a state mandate to socially distance, the WDFW will stretch the celebration out so that there is a different activity each day of the month that the public can engage in from home. For instance, the first week of September will focus on amphibians, pollinators, salmon, archery, hunter education, elk and turkeys.
“We hope that families will join us in learning about the outdoors and follow along with us for the whole month of September,” Whipple added in the release. “This is an opportunity to learn about hunting, fishing, and conserving Washington’s wildlife and places, and you can even participate at home.”
In other words, even the state has figured out that to survive in the wild we’ve all got to adapt.
To participate in the WDFW’s National Hunting and Fishing “Month” program go online to wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/hunt-fish-day.
FISHIN’
The legendary summer’s end king salmon fishery at Buoy 10 has come to an end but that doesn’t mean that angling opportunity is over on the big river: It just means the action will shift upriver and the focus will switch from Chinook to silvers.
The Buoy 10 fishery, which ended on Aug. 27, resulted in an estimated catch of 12,000 Chinook and 2,500 silver salmon. That area, which remains open for coho harvest, is expected to reopen to Chinook the last week of September.
This week sport anglers will be focusing their efforts between Warrior Rock and Bonneville Dam where hatchery Chinook and silvers are both legal for retention from Friday through Sunday. The preseason projection for the salmon run called for 420,500 adult fall Chinook, which would be an increase of 44,731 fish over last year’s run.
Last weekend, in the immediate wake of the Buoy 10 king salmon closure, the angling action spread out around the mainstem of the lower Columbia River. Most of the action recorded by WDFW creel sampling efforts took place between Kalama and Woodland. In the Woodland area 154 bank anglers kept 17 kings and one jack while 329 boat rods kept 76 Chinook and four jacks. Closer to Kalama 273 bank angles kept 57 Chinook and two jacks while 139 boat rods kept 21 Chinook and three jacks. There was also an enticing return on effort between the mouth of the Cowlitz River and the west end of Longview.
The Cowlitz River continued to put fish on the table for anglers last week as steelhead continue to be too hungry for their own good. Below the I-5 Bridge in Toledo the WDFW sampled 15 rods on five boats with one coho jack on board and another coho jack, two steelhead and two cutthroat trout tossed back. The real bite, though, was between I-5 and the Barrier Dam. On the banks 17 rods kept one steelhead and one cutthroat, and released another cuttie, while 29 rods on 10 boats came away with 16 keeper steelhead and seven cutthroat, and released one Chinook, one king jack, and four other cutthroats. The Lewis River also saw some tight lines last week with 17 bank anglers tossing back seven Chinook jacks and seven boat rods keeping six silver jacks.
Out beyond the breakers the WDFW has added opportunity for halibut fishing in Marine Areas 1 and 2. Those all-depth halibut fisheries in Marine Area 1 (Ilwaco) and Marine Area 2 (Westport) will be open on Friday. Additionally, the waters off Ilwaco will be open on Friday, Sept. 11.
Marine Area 2 will also be open seven days a week for salmon fishing with an increased daily limit on kings beginning today, Sept. 4. That opening will last through the end of September with a limit of two salmon per day, regardless of species. Wild coho must still be released.
Back on waters with more easily defined shores, there has been some great late-summer fishing in area lakes, ponds and reservoirs. The recent reprieve from dog-day heat has been a particular boon for anglers as water temperatures drop.
For those looking to get out into and around the Gifford Pinchot National Forest have plenty of options to wet a line as Goose Lake, Council Lake, Takhlakh Lake, Swift Reservoir and Swift Power Canal have all had positive reports lately. Goose Lake in particular has had several deposits of fish to fluff the odds a bit. A shipment of 1,000 cutthroat trout was dropped off on Aug. 26 while a total of 2,000 rainbow trout were trucked in between Aug. 5-11.
On the dammed reservoir scene Lake Mayfield in Lewis County continues to fish well for stocked rainbow trout and tiger musky. Riffe Lake has also been fishing well for smallmouth bass and the coho bite should be coming on soon. Similarly, kokanee are primed to start affixing themselves to hooks in both Yale and Merwin reservoirs. Tiger musky are also a fun fish to target at Merwin.
Silver Lake in Cowlitz County has a good reputation for largemouth bass this time of year. Additionally, both Silver Lake and South Lewis County Park Pond should also be good trolling grounds for crappie along with panfish like bluegill, pumpkinseed and yellow perch.
HUNTIN’
The arrival of September means it’s time to stop talking about it and start doing it for real, whatever “it” might mean for the hunter in your home. Numerous hunting seasons will start up this month following a month where only bear hunting was allowed.
Kicking off the general hunting season smorgasbord were archery escapades for black-tailed deer that began on Monday in Washington. Those seasons will continue through either Sept. 20 or Sept. 25 in several Game Management Units around southwest Washington.
Area archers will also set out for elk between Sept. 12-24. Some of the most elk-rich hunting grounds in the state are found in Southwest Washington including GMUs 520 (Winston), 506 (Willapa Hills), 530 (Ryderwood), 550 (Coweeman) and 560 (Lewis River). With hoof rot continuing to wreak havoc on elk populations, the WDFW is again reminding hunters to adhere to elk-specific protocol after harvesting an animal. Those precautions include severing the hooves and lower leg portion of the unlucky elk and leaving it at the harvest site in order to limit unintentional spread of the malody. Any elk with observed hoof deformities or mobility issues should be reported to the WDFW.
On Sept. 19-20 young hunters will be able to get a jump on pheasant season with a youth-only hunt. Then, from Sept. 21-25, hunters older than 64 will be allowed to traipse the forest for the fine feathered fowl. The regular seasons for pheasant (and turkeys!) hunting in western Washington will then begin on Sept. 26.
Additionally, cougar hunting opened up across Washington on Sept. 1, along with hunts for bobcats, foxes, raccoons, cottontail rabbits, snowshoe hares, forest grouse, mourning doves, and crows. And, of course, coyotes can be hunted without recourse all year long in the evergreen state.
PICKIN’
It’s a bountiful time of year out in them-there hills as the tail end of huckleberry picking season overlaps with the opening advance of mushroom hunting season.
Twelve species of huckleberries, ranging from blue to purple to red, grow in Washington and Oregon, with some of the most fertile picking grounds located in the mid elevations of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. However, harvest permits are required in order to pick any meaningful quantity of berries. Those personal use permits may be obtained free of charge online or at a ranger station. Commercial resale permits are also available for purchase. Additionally, the harvest of natural resources is prohibited within the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, Wilderness, Research Natural Areas, Experimental Forests, and other administratively closed areas.
Currently, there are limits on hours and services at ranger stations around the GPNF. Current COVID-19 public safety measures at area ranger stations include:
Cowlitz Valley: (360) 497-1100; Walk up window service open for forest product permits only. Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm. Masks required.
Mt. Adams: (509) 395-3402; Walk up window service for all sales, seven days a week 8 am-4:30 pm through Labor Day. Masks required.
Mount St Helens: (360) 449-7800; Call Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm. Payments are taken over the phone and permits are mailed the same or next day.
Natural resource harvest permits can also be obtained online at https://apps.fs.usda.gov/gp.
