Not just scientists: MSH eruption 'revolutionized' USGS communications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This is the 15th and final story in our series marking the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980. The entire collection of stories published is available on TDN.com. Also, see a group of photos attached to this story from the day after the eruption on May 25, 1980, the only one to cause significant ashfall in Cowlitz County.

VANCOUVER — No amount of scientific research could have alerted Carolyn Driedger to how much the May 18, 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens would recast her role at the U.S. Geological Survey.

She’d signed on with the USGS in 1978 with plans to work as a field hydrologist. And, like many others, she set her sights on researching Mount St. Helens when it rumbled awake two years later after lying dormant for 123 years.

“The reason I was down here on May 18 was because it was so cool. I didn’t want to miss it. It didn’t matter what the risk was. This is the geologic event of a lifetime for me,” Driedger said.

The day of the blast, details of the destruction started pouring in almost as quickly as calls to USGS scientists. Although it wasn’t part of her job description, Driedger was directed to sit down at the phones and start answering questions.