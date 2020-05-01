Lost to the 1980 eruption, Toutle River fisheries will eventually recover

The corps raised the dam’s spillway by 7 feet in 2012 to increase its capacity and plans to raise it another 23 feet. Those raises will essentially reset the clock for recovery because it resets the grade of the river, Asher said.

“If you think about planting plants in your yard, it takes a long time for them to grow. Then put 10 feet of sand on top of them (after a few years). They are not going to do well.”

“Each additional intervention is prolonging that damage,” Asher said.

A viable system that needs time to recover

Lucas and the Cowlitz Tribe members recognize the necessity of the sediment dam. Without it, hundreds to thousands of lives would be put at risk of floods.

“There’s always a balance, and it’s hard to find what that might be. Obviously people are going to win over fish,” Lucas said. “Even without the dams, there still would have been a slow recovery process. But as I’ve said, those have happened before without man’s influence. The river came back to a relatively pristine state, and I’m convinced it would have done the same thing.”