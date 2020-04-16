Logging the blast zone: Memories of ash 'like powdered sugar'

“I did not wear any face masks at the time, because I was in a machine and up in the air,” he said. “The guys on the ground wore the face masks.”

The May 18, 1980, eruption destroyed about 150,000 acres of forest, and Stanley and hundreds of other loggers were called in to salvage much of it. He had romped through the Toutle Valley in his youth and, like many people who remembered the enchanted area, he’s a bit wistful remembering what it used to look like.

“It was a beautiful place,” Stanley said. “We used to go up there in the summertime and even in the wintertime to play and water ski on the lake. And then after it blew up it was several months before they let us go in” to start salvaging timber.

About 68,000 acres of Weyerhaeuser-owned forest was flattened in the blast, and that’s where his logging efforts focused.

Spirit Lake Highway had been destroyed east of Camp Baker, the old Weyerhaeuser Co. logging camp along the North Fork of the Toutle River, and much of the thousands of miles of company logging roads in the Toutle Valley had to be cleared or reconstructed.

“There were a lot of people out there,” Stanley said. “A lot of loggers. Weyerhaeuser hired all the loggers they could find. ... Weyerhaeuser wanted to salvage as much as they could.”