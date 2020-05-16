Lessons and predictions for MSH: A conversation with the Scientist-in-Charge

Is there anything that might change those odds?

We don't know what's down there under the volcano in terms of magma, or molten rock. What we really need is to go down and look at the magma and figure out what its composition is, what its gases are, and even how much there is because those three factors affect what could happen at the surface. That's very difficult to do technologically. It’s extraordinarily expensive. But that is the thing we would really need to do to be able to provide a sort of order-of-magnitude increase in our understanding of what is likely going to happen at the volcano.

Only about 7% of the volcano blown away on May 18th has been replaced by the lava dome. Is there any way that children born this decade will live to see the old summit replaced by dome growth?

Again, it really depends on St. Helens. If the volcano erupts again and does the same thing it did in 2004, then it would take a number of those eruptions to get us back to the point where we can see magma erupting from Vancouver or from Longview. It's certainly possible. I wouldn't myself count on it, but it's certainly possible.

Has the research from Mount St. Helens made it easier to predict eruptions here or elsewhere?