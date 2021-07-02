Heat wave melts Mount St. Helens snowpack, sets temperature records

Two other sites on the mountain set all-time temperature records Monday, with Spirit Lake reaching 85 degrees and Sheep Canyon reaching 94 degrees. The site at June Lake reached 95 degrees that day, one degree below the record high from 1988.

The melt released around 20 inches of snow-water equivalent from the mountain, which measures how much water is created by the melt. Pattee said the melting had not been sudden enough to cause flooding, but nearby reservoirs may have needed to adjust their levels to handle the excess water.

The U.S. Geological Survey monitors water flow on Mount St. Helens and across the region through the Cascades Volcano Observatory. Outreach specialist Carolyn Driedger said the melt had caused a spike in water discharge, and a serious spike in the amount of sediment being carried into the rivers, but did not lead to any unexpected issues.

"This heat was felt by humans a lot, but for the landscape it was not so dramatic a change," Driedger said.

Pattee told KIRO 7 News earlier this week that the speed of the snowmelt on Mount Rainier, and in other parts of the Cascades, could set records once the data is fully evaluated but should only cause short-term issues.

