Facts about the volcano

7. The volcanic ash cloud drifted east across the United States in three days and circled Earth in 15 days.

8. Mudflows damaged or destroyed 27 bridges and 200 homes.

9. The May 18, 1980 eruption was the most economically destructive volcanic event in U.S. history.

10. The May 18 eruption was not the only big eruption of 1980: explosive eruptions on May 25, June 12, July 22, Aug. 7, and Oct. 16-18 rocked Mount St. Helens and sent ash to distant communities. Only the one on May 25 dropped significant amount of ash on the Kelso-Longview area.

11. October 1980 to 1986: Over the course of 17 episodes, lava eruptions began filling the crater, building a lava dome that reached 876 feet above the crater floor.

12. Since 1986, snow and rock accumulating in the deep, shaded crater formed Crater Glacier, the youngest glacier on Earth.

13. In September 2004, Mount St. Helens reawakened, and it erupted continuously until January 2008. During this time a second lava dome displaced and then divided Crater Glacier into east and west lobes.

14. During the 2004 to 2008 eruptions, Mount St. Helens settled one half inch due to magma withdrawal beneath the volcano, like a balloon shrinking from air release.