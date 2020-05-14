× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the May 18, 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption made global headlines, staff at The Daily News extensively covered the blast and its aftermath, producing 400 stories in just two weeks and continuing to follow the story for months and years.

But what about the stories of the reporters behind the newspaper's 1981 Pulitzer-winning coverage?

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the eruption, TDN has created a video documenting what it was like to be on the ground covering the disaster. Hear memories and stories from then-reporter Andre Stepankowsky, Photo Editor Roger Werth and Managing Editor Bob Gaston. It's called "Covering Mount St. Helens: The Story of a Lifetime."

The video will premiere May 17 on tdn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.