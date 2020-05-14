When the May 18, 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption made global headlines, staff at The Daily News extensively covered the blast and its aftermath, producing 400 stories in just two weeks and continuing to follow the story for months and years.
But what about the stories of the reporters behind the newspaper's 1981 Pulitzer-winning coverage?
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the eruption, TDN has created a video documenting what it was like to be on the ground covering the disaster. Hear memories and stories from then-reporter Andre Stepankowsky, Photo Editor Roger Werth and Managing Editor Bob Gaston. It's called "Covering Mount St. Helens: The Story of a Lifetime."
The video will premiere May 17 on tdn.com.
