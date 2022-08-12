A concert, festival and historical tours scheduled for August in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Celebrations for the 10-year anniversary of a local gardening group and the resurrection of a longtime Castle Rock festival are planned this month.

Castle Rock Blooms — an organization that has been nationally recognized for the flowers they plant around the city — is celebrating 10 years with a concert Saturday, as well as historical walks and a gardening talk later this month.

The Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Mountain Mania on Aug. 20, after the festival has not been held in the city for more than a decade.

Blooms

Vendors selling items like metal art, glass jewelry, kettle corn and ice cream are scheduled to set up at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gateway Park, off Front Avenue Northwest.

The five-person band David and the Goliaths is set to hit the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. and cover artists like Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and Chuck Berry. Organizers encourage people to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as takeout from local restaurants to eat during the concert.

Castle Rock Blooms Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Chennault said she has dreamed of hosting a concert at Gateway Park since its renovation around 2015.

"It's the perfect venue," she said.

Next week, Chennault said Castle Rock Blooms volunteers will host a "soft launch" of historical walking tours from the old Castle Rock theater at 103 Front Ave. — which is the group's temporary headquarters — to local historical sites.The 90-minute tour may be broken into sections and more information will be released later, she added.

From 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 27, a speaker with the gardening company Kellogg Garden Products is scheduled to talk at the Old Jail Park in downtown Castle Rock about organic gardening.

Castle Rock Blooms is a local iteration of a national beautification initiative called America in Bloom that aims to enhance communities by planting flowers and trees. The city has won several first-place horticulture contests through the program.

Mountain Mania

Castle Rock Pharmacy owner Jonathan Rodeback said he has fond memories of previous Mountain Mania festivals and is helping to resurrect the longtime event this month.

"It was always so happy, with everybody just having a good time," he said.

The free festival featuring vendors, a quarter arcade, a quilt show and a quilt show is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 20 in downtown Castle Rock. The Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce has been working to bring the festival — which began in the 1980s and disbanded around 2010 — back to the city for a few years, Rodeback said.

If you go Music in the Park: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Gateway Park, Castle Rock. Free. Mountain Mania: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 20, downtown Castle Rock. Free to attend the festival and $35 to register for the car show.

The event will include a car show. Rodeback said a popular local car show has not been hosted in the city since 2018 when it ended in its 24th year.

The festival is free, but car show participants must pay $35 to enter. People can register by messaging the chamber's Facebook page or in person starting at 8 a.m. the morning of the event.

"The community is pretty excited about it," Rodeback said.