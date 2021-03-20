Mount St. Helens woke up 41 years ago with magmatic fires

Four decades before Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name, there was Dr. Donal Mullineaux.
Like Fauci, Mullineaux rose to prominence during a crisis. In 1978, he and his colleague Dwight “Rocky” Crandell wrote that Mount St. Helens was an “especially dangerous volcano” and predicted it would possibly erupt before the end of the 20th century.
That forecast thrust the U.S. Geological Survey volcanologists into the international spotlight when magmatic fires started shaking the volcano on March 20, 1980. Crandell and Mullineaux became the voices of the USGS, briefing officials and the media as the volcano trembled and its north flank bulged five feet a day.
Again like Fauci, the two scientists found themselves in a clash of cultures — a clash of science with politics, business and notions of personal liberty. And, as Fauci likely laments, the geologists were answering to a public that often did not understand their science or mission and sometimes scoffed at their bad news.
Donal Ray Mullineaux’s death on Jan. 23, at age 95, prompts memories of those times. It also is a reminder that crises such as an erupting volcano — or the rise of a virulent and deadly virus — often put science at odds with policymakers and public opinion, leading to haphazard or fatally flawed responses.
Taciturn by nature, Mullineaux was more comfortable squatting in trenches in search of volcanic deposits than speaking in front of television cameras. He was cautious when he was on the spot in the spring of 1980. And he or someone else in the USGS muzzled volcanologist David Johnston after the young volcanologist compared the volcano to a keg of dynamite with the fuse lit.
To the frustration of the press and public safety officials, Mullineaux and Crandell steadfastly declined to predict how the volcanic reawakening would climax. It finally did on the morning of May 18, with a lateral explosion that laid waste an area seven times larger than Lake Washington and a landslide that buried the Toutle Valley under enough debris to cover the Space Needle in Seattle.
Despite its growing internal concerns about the volcano, the USGS publicly refrained from decision-making about the state’s volcanic hazard zones, which excluded Weyerhaeuser Co. timberland to the west and northwest and where most of the 57 eruption victims perished.
Just before the eruption, a USGS scientist privately warned Skamania County Sheriff Bill Closner the zones were inadequate. Closner last week continued to decline to identify the scientist, but my bet is it was either Mullineaux or Crandell, and the fact that they declined to go public speaks volumes about the political pressure they were under.
There had been ample reason to be more alarmist as the volcano swelled. We learned later, for example, that the USGS was so concerned about the safety of staffing its observation post north of the volcano that it arranged, too late, to send an armored personnel carrier to the ridge top where David Johnston died on the morning May 18 after uttering his “Vancouver! Vancouver! This is it!” radio transmission. Lateral blasts and giant landslides had occurred in the volcano’s past. There were 20th Century precedents for lateral blasts at volcanoes in Japan and Russia.
If the USGS erred by not speaking more boldly, perhaps the press and the public expected too much. Volcanology was in its relative infancy, and the May 18 eruption exceeded all the volcano’s known precedents. Yet, in the agency’s defense, Crandell and Mullineaux had documented the volcano’s violent history and warned that future eruptions would affect lives and property over a broad area.
Perhaps Mullineaux and his colleagues may have been gun-shy that spring due to some recent history: In the mid-1970s French authorities had evacuated 70,000 Caribbean islanders when the Soufriere volcano started erupting, only to see activity fizzle.
Mullineaux and Crandell (who died in 2009) found themselves in a maelstrom of resistance and competing public and scientific opinion — and therefore they may have instinctively played things close to the vest.
Like Fauci today, the USGS was confronted by a skeptical public that did not want their lives disrupted. Many people dismissed the danger and applauded 84-year-old Harry Truman, who defied the tremors, the scientists and lawmen in refusing to abandon his lodge at the foot of the roiling volcano.
In addition, a cacophony of both expert and ignorant voices arose about the volcano’s dangers or lack thereof — just as they have in the pandemic.
The absurdity of the situation climaxed on May 17, when the state allowed Spirit Lake cabin owners to retrieve belongings — even though the State Patrol’s area commander, Dick Bullock, had refused to staff roadblocks on the highway leading to the lake at the north foot of the volcano.
In the end, the timing of the eruption saved as many lives as anything else. Hundreds of loggers would have perished had the big bang occurred on a weekday instead of a Sunday.
All this chaos, contradiction and conflict parallels our inept response to the pandemic — and the pressures Fauci faced from critics, including former President Donald Trump. We’ve lost more than 500,000 Americans, largely because so many people flouted science-based safety recommendations.
Like Mount St. Helens in 1980, COVID put science and Fauci on the spot before researchers understood it. Rushed, medical experts got some things wrong: masks would not help; asymptomatic spread is rare; the virus doesn’t linger in the air too long.
But they got many things right, too, including projections that hundreds of thousands of Americans would die; warnings about new waves of infection; and development of vaccines.
Unfortunately, some early errors likely reinforced the biases of citizens and officials already predisposed to dismiss the danger and flout safety measures. Crises are prone to generate rumors, competing narratives and public resistance — especially if the science and nature of the crisis are unclear.
Scientists, like all of us, make errors. But the discipline is self-correcting, and policymakers and the public should remember a key lesson of both crises: Just because science often is incomplete and evolving, we ignore it at our peril.