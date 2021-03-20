Mount St. Helens woke up 41 years ago with magmatic fires

Four decades before Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name, there was Dr. Donal Mullineaux.

Like Fauci, Mullineaux rose to prominence during a crisis. In 1978, he and his colleague Dwight “Rocky” Crandell wrote that Mount St. Helens was an “especially dangerous volcano” and predicted it would possibly erupt before the end of the 20th century.

That forecast thrust the U.S. Geological Survey volcanologists into the international spotlight when magmatic fires started shaking the volcano on March 20, 1980. Crandell and Mullineaux became the voices of the USGS, briefing officials and the media as the volcano trembled and its north flank bulged five feet a day.

Again like Fauci, the two scientists found themselves in a clash of cultures — a clash of science with politics, business and notions of personal liberty. And, as Fauci likely laments, the geologists were answering to a public that often did not understand their science or mission and sometimes scoffed at their bad news.

Donal Ray Mullineaux’s death on Jan. 23, at age 95, prompts memories of those times. It also is a reminder that crises such as an erupting volcano — or the rise of a virulent and deadly virus — often put science at odds with policymakers and public opinion, leading to haphazard or fatally flawed responses.