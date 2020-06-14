More dialogue, not overreaction, is needed in protests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just over a year ago, hundreds of people rallied at Lake Sacajawea to “back the blue” in the wake of the slaying of Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy Justin DeRosier.

Fast forward 13 months. Hundreds of demonstrators here have joined millions of others across the nation to protest police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

At least in the public perception, police have gone from hero to villain.

No doubt about it my mind. George Floyd was murdered by police officers. And my hope here is they get convicted. And the peaceful demonstrators who have demanded reform across the nation are justified, even while those who loot and instigate violence deserve equally strong condemnation.

Still, this is typical of American politics: An overreaction to a very real, deeply rooted and complex problem.

And such extreme shifts of the pendulum get in the way of serious discussion and dialogue.