MLB makes official plans to downsize minor league system

Major League Baseball and its 30 organizations made their plans to downsize the affiliated minor league system for the 2021 season official Wednesday. Each club will have four affiliates as well as two short-season teams based at their spring training sites and complexes in the Dominican Republic, reducing the total number of affiliates from 160 to 120.

The Dodgers announced they intend to keep their top four affiliates — Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Okla.; Great Lakes, Mich.; and Rancho Cucamonga — though Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga are slated to flip levels. Great Lakes, previously the Dodgers' low-A team, will be the high-A affiliate. Rancho Cucamonga, the Dodgers' California League affiliate since 2011, will be the low-A club.

The Angels made more changes to their system.

They retained the Salt Lake (Utah) Bees as the triple-A affiliate and the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Alabama as the double-A team. The Inland Empire 66ers, the Angels' California League affiliate since 2011, flipped from high-A to low-A. The Tri-City (Washington) Dust Devils took Inland Empire's place as the Angels' high-A outfit. The Dust Devils had been a short-season affiliate of the San Diego Padres.