Mitch Haniger's injury not looking to be an automatic trip to Mariners' injured list

Jun. 15—Could the Mariners and Mitch Haniger finally get a break (not a literal one) when it comes to his latest unfortunate injury?

As expected, the Mariners' best hitter was out of the lineup for the homestand opener Monday against the Twins at T-Mobile Park.

Haniger suffered a bone bruise to his left knee in his first plate appearance in the victory Sunday in Cleveland when he fouled a 92-mph fastball off the inside of his knee. The impact knocked him to the ground and had him writhing in pain.

It was another in a line of unfortunate and fluke injuries that have plagued Haniger in his playing career.

Despite having to help Haniger off the field, along with trainer Taylor Bennett, Mariners manager Scott Servais seemed encouraged Monday about Haniger's status.

"I just talked to Mitch," Servais said in his pregame media session. "Mitch is doing better than I thought he would be doing today. He walked in with not much of a limp. But he is on the training table right now getting some treatment done. That left knee is pretty sore. He's not gonna do probably any baseball activity today."

So he could possibly avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list, which seemed like a given when the injury occurred?