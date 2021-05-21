***Miso is in foster care. If you would like to meet Miso, please email an application to cowlitzkittykorner@gmail.com!*** My name... View on PetFinder
The city of Longview will enforce its garage and yard sale rules even though the activities don’t require a permit.
The Washington State Patrol identified the woman killed May 9 after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way as Ariel Oxford, 25, of Longview.
Longview officials are reviewing a permit to allow developers to build an 18-hole miniature golf course on Pie@Trio's property.
A Kelso man died and a Longview man was injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening on Ocean Beach Highway near Stella.
Longview fire officials are investigating a “suspicious” blaze that broke out early Wednesday morning at Country Village Nutrition.
Almost a year after John Fauver received his last unemployment benefit in 2020, Washington officials requested back nearly $6,000 in overpayments.
A man pulled from the Cowlitz River on Wednesday afternoon is at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to officials, but his conditio…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Paramedics took a 2-year-old girl to the hospital Friday after she fell out of a second-story window at a Kelso apartment.
CENTRALIA — Unidentified human remains were discovered Sunday in the Chehalis River, police say.
