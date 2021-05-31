Milli
A Kalama man is set to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of felony first-degree theft after a Washington Labor & Industries investigation …
However, other allegations against Davidson and Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas of theft, fraud relating to space rental and creating a hostile work environment were found to be either unsubstantiated or not criminal and therefore outside the scope of the investigation. Neither Davidson nor Dundas returned requests for comment Friday afternoon.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Gil Schauer crochets plastic mats with recycled grocery bags so the homeless can have softer bedding than the hard ground.
An unexpected change came down from the hill Tuesday evening, as Sean McDonald announced that he was resigning from his position as the head f…
The Longview resident who filed Friday to run against the mayor said he decided to enter this year’s election “because it is funny.”
For many of the people living at the Alabama Street homeless camp in Longview, there are numerous reasons why they don't stay at the county's two emergency shelters or one of several temporary housing programs.
Castle Rock has the highest rate of vaccination in the county, with 63% of residents initiating vaccination and 46% fully vaccinated, according to a county health department data report.
Four people, including a 5-month-old baby, were injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening south of Castle Rock after the driver had a medical…