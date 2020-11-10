Milbank: Trump is sabotaging national security

Transition sources tell me the Trump administration also hasn't yet complied with the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that "the outgoing administration should provide the president-elect, as soon as possible after election day, with a classified, compartmented list that catalogues specific, operational threats to national security; major military or cover operations; and pending decisions on the possible use of force."

"This is serious stuff. We are talking about the national security of the country, and Trump and Republicans on the Hill are playing politics with it," John Bellinger , a former senior official on George W. Bush's National Security Council, told me. "The loss of time in a truncated transition really does pose a threat to the national security of the country."

Much of the outrage has focused on Emily Murphy, who as administrator of the General Services Administration has the formal task of "ascertaining" the winner of the election. She's a longtime public servant who, I'm told, justifiably fears the wrath that Trump would bring down on her if she authorizes the transition. Hopefully she can be persuaded that avoiding another 9/11, or its equivalent, is worth getting fired or flamed by Trump.