Mike Tyson tied and Nate Robinson was KO'd, so Snoop Dog was the winner

Two things were abundantly clear on Saturday night: Former Chicago Bulls guard Nate Robinson had no business in a boxing ring and, if you're intent on watching someone get beat up, Snoop Dogg is the guy you want sitting next to you.

An investor in Triller, the social media app that staged the boxing card headlined by a Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight — the boxing equivalent of Old Timers Day at the ballpark — Snoop ensured there was entertainment value.

That the hip hop star was a hoot to listen to should surprise no one.

With past appearances on Los Angeles Kings broadcasts as well as contributions to EA Sports' NHL 20 — not to mention years of talk show appearances and a well-honed stage persona — Snoop has far more experience providing commentary than Robinson has at trying to box. And it showed.

If he launched a Twitch channel in which he did nothing but offer running commentary while watching bad movies and TV shows, it would be an instant hit.

Typical of his plainspoken charm was his absolutely accurate take on the Tyson-Jones bout, a pair of guys in their 50s mixing it up: "This ... is like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue!"