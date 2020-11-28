Mickelson and Barkley prevail in 'The Match: Champions for Change'

Manning and Curry, who spends the NBA offseason playing in Korn Ferry tournaments around the U.S., were expected to come out victorious but lost with two holes left.

"My old coach, Tony Dungy, used to tell me, 'No excuses, no explanation,' so we tried to go see all the holes this morning in a fast and crammed session," Manning said. "Heck, they made some great shots and huge putts."

And oh, the banter.

"Instead of the 'Round Mound of Rebound', (Barkley) is the 'Round Mound of Up and Downs,'" said Manning. "I was hoping it was going to be 'Round Mound Out of Bounds,' but he wasn't. Great touch around the greens and those guys deserve the W."

To start the match-play round, Manning sent his opening tee shot into the desert surrounding Stone Canyon. Luckily for Manning, the best-ball format allowed him to hit the second stroke following Curry's tee shot.

Manning and Curry holed out and took a one-hole lead to start, but Mickelson and Barkley won the following four holes and never looked back.

"Hole 1 was great," Curry said. "After that, it was kind of a blur."

The ninth hole, a Par 3, was the "turning point" for the winning pair after Barkley sent a shot within tap-in distance on the green.