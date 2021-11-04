Mermaid
One of three suspects arrested in the death of a Kelso man, who went missing last January, was charged with three new crimes, including kidnapping.
Savannah Eastman pleads guilty Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to criminal assistance in DeRosier shooting case
The woman who police say tried to help Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier’s killer escape in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday in Cowlitz County S…
Police say a man with a warrant out for his arrest in Lewis County was found walking through back yards in Longview early Thursday morning, af…
Gov. Jay Inslee will have one month to choose among three nominees for the vacant Cowlitz County Commissioner District 3 seat after the two co…
Two new people are poised to join the Longview City Council, based on the preliminary election night results.
Kelso police Friday arrested a Longview woman near Faith Center Church in Kelso after an alleged car theft in Longview.
A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she drove head-on into a RiverCities Transit bus.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Oct. 27, 1978 — Oct. 16, 2021
George Mosier had to get his feet back under him a bit. The Mark Morris senior, who broke his scapula Week 2 against Aberdeen, had just a few …