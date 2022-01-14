***Meri is in foster care. If you would like to meet Meri, please email an application to cowlitzkittykorner@gmail.com to schedule... View on PetFinder
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is looking into a logger who was killed while working near Castle Rock on Monday.
When Ron Turnboo picked up a lit explosive that someone sent his way early New Year’s Day in Longview, the device immediately blew up in his r…
Bed Bath & Beyond is leaving Longview’s Triangle Center while AutoZone is reportedly filling a long-running empty space in the outdoor mall.
A Longview man pleaded guilty to three counts of felony child pornography charges Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
A Toledo man was killed in a head-on collision with a semi truck Monday morning on State Route 505 in Lewis County.
A downtown business moratorium and a new tenant for the Mint Farm Industrial park highlight the agenda for the Longview City Council’s busy fi…
Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases appear to be following the statewide trend of rapidly increasing, after rising more slowly late last month.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
WOODLAND — A van reported stolen in Woodland Monday morning later was identified to allegedly be involved in two Oregon thefts. Authorities ar…
According to documents submitted to the City of Longview, the roughly $5.9 million project proposed by Finch Drive Apartments LLC would provide just under 100 people townhomes.
