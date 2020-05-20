McMenamins seeks $20 million to pay off COVID debt, fund new projects

Like scores of other Oregon companies, though, the coronavirus outbreak upended McMenamins’ established business model and left it facing a perilous future.

The company laid off 3,000 people in March when the outbreak epidemic hit the Northwest. The company has since rehired about 744 and hopes to have brought back 1,800 by June. It reopened several locations last week.

McMenamins did not say Tuesday how much debt it took on during the coronavirus outbreak but gave no indication it is facing an existential crisis. The company has not previously sought investment at the company-wide level, but did accept similar investments to fund two projects in Washington, the Anderson School in Bothell and the Elks Lodge in Tacoma.

McMenamins didn’t say why it opted not to pursue a conventional bank loan or an institutional investment, but the preferred shares will enable the family to accept investment while retaining control of the company.

The shares available Tuesday come without regular voting rights but do give investors the opportunity to vote on any sale of the company or other, unspecified major corporate changes. If McMenamins fails to redeem shares when investors request them, holders of preferred stock will have the right to elect one member of the company’s board of directors.