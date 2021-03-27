McManus: A little cold war can give common cause

Several of those innovations occurred after the Soviet Union shocked Americans by launching a satellite into space in 1957 — the “Sputnik moment” that suggested the United States might be falling behind technologically.

The U.S.-China competition is approaching a Sputnik moment of its own: the point at which China’s economy, as measured by gross domestic product, exceeds that of the United States. The number won’t be as meaningful as it looks; China’s GDP is big because its population is so huge, and its GDP per person is still less than one-sixth of ours. But it may still come as a blow to Americans’ self-image.

Unlike the United States and the Soviet Union, neither country is threatening the other militarily. They face a potential flashpoint in Taiwan, the breakaway province that Beijing has promised to retake; but Biden and his aides have made clear that the United States would make any such action by China costly.