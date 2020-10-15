McFeatters: Barrett's recusal is up to her

She has not questioned the 2013 gutting of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 on grounds it no longer needs to be enforced as written to prevent voter suppression because the days when it was needed are gone. Tell that to people trying to vote who must stand in line for 11 hours, may produce a gun license but not a student ID to vote, or who must have an absentee ballot witnessed, even in a pandemic.

As is her prerogative, Barrett refused again and again and again to give an opinion on issues that might come before the Supreme Court on such vital issues as climate change, health care, civil rights, voter rights, immigration, the funding of elections, workers' rights and women's rights. She refused to opine on polygamy, a president pardoning himself, a president delaying the election, even a president refusing to peacefully leave office.

But most worrisome for Americans should be is that big business has spent millions of dollars to advocate for Barrett. Why? Because this court, so far by a 5-4 margin, has repeatedly advocated for big business interests and an unregulated free market. This means tax cuts. Regulatory decisions that help big business. Elimination of workers' rights. This means Goliath will always win against David. And big business wants the insurance of 6-3 Supreme Court decisions to ensure that.

Barrett has a minimalist resume for a justice; she served only three years as an appellate judge. But it is fair to say she gives us every reason not to expect any surprises from her. She is Trump's third justice.

Ann McFeatters is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0