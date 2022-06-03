My name is May and I am an Akbash and Lab mix around two or three years old. I have... View on PetFinder
May (Lucy)
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the first time in 56 years, Cowlitz County has a U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Stand-out Grad: Kelso teen with unstable housing finds graduation path through Kelso Virtual Academy
Nevaeh Becerra’s road to graduating from Kelso Virtual Academy this summer has been a long, winding and unstable one.
A man is in stable condition after being stabbed Monday night in the 1400 block of North Second Avenue in Kelso.
Minh Le is a second-generation nail technician who opened his first salon in January in Longview to bring his industry knowledge to an area wh…
WOODLAND — An emergency repair to Interstate 5 at the North Fork Lewis River Bridge Wednesday morning caused major delays for drivers taking t…
KALAMA — A gray coffee stand seen off Interstate 5 and Northeast Frontage Road turns into a kitsch, 1950s-inspired cafe when customers walk th…
RIDGEFIELD — Friday night, the Toutle Lake baseball smashed Cinderella’s glass slipper. But Saturday afternoon, they couldn’t stave off the co…
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Clark County boy arrested with gun
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.