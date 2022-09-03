Mark Morris leads way at area volleyball jamboree

Mark Morris junior outside hitter Ali Millspaugh prepares for a kill during the team's opening match versus Castle Rock Saturday. Millspaugh helped lead the Monarchs to a 4-0 record during the four-match jamboree hosted at Mark Morris High School.
The Castle Rock Rockets front line gets set at the net for their opponents' serve during Saturday's jamboree hosted at Mark Morris High School.
Mark Morris senior teammates Reagan Wilkinson (left) and Hallie Watson (right) share a smile after winning a point against R.A. Long during Saturday's jamboree.
The Mark Morris squad celebrates their fourth victory of the day, a 25-5 win over R.A. Long at Saturday's jamboree.
The Kalama Chinooks separate after celebrating a point during one of its four matches at the Saturday jamboree hosted at Mark Morris High School. Kalama won two of its four matches.
Two Kalama High School hitters jump to block a hit by the R.A. Long team during their set at the jamboree Saturday hosted by Mark Morris High School.
An R.A. Long player prepares to set during the team's match against Kalama during Saturday's jamboree at Mark Morris High School.
Kalama and R.A. Long playing during round A of the jamboree hosted Saturday at Mark Morris High School.
The Castle Rock team celebrate winning their match versus Kalama at the Saturday volleyball jamboree hosted at Mark Morris high school.
