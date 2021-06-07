Mariners demote struggling rookie Jarred Kelenic to Class AAA Tacoma

But the production waned as pitchers started to attack him on the hands with fastballs and teams loaded up left-handed pitchers to face him.

Over the next 21 games, he posted a .067/.167/.107 slash line that included just five hits in 84 plate appearances, one homer, three RBIs, eight walks and 24 strikeouts.

Initially, the Mariners felt confident that the number of hard hit balls and his unusually low batting average on balls in play — around .120 — indicated that Kelenic was a victim of bad luck, and that it would change.

But the swings and misses and strikeouts began to climb with each hitless plate appearance. And his anger and explosive reactions after those at-bats also became an indicator of a young player who was struggling to manage failure.

It’s logical to wonder if the Mariners were pressured into calling up Kelenic to the big league level somewhat prematurely after seeming so steadfast in the belief that he needed development at the minor-league level during spring training.

But with the team’s offense production ranking as one of the worst in baseball and rookie outfielder Taylor Trammell, who made the opening day roster over Kelenic, struggling to hit MLB pitching, they made the decision to bring him up after his first six games at the Class AAA level.