However, other allegations against Davidson and Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas of theft, fraud relating to space rental and creating a hostile work environment were found to be either unsubstantiated or not criminal and therefore outside the scope of the investigation. Neither Davidson nor Dundas returned requests for comment Friday afternoon.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
For many of the people living at the Alabama Street homeless camp in Longview, there are numerous reasons why they don't stay at the county's two emergency shelters or one of several temporary housing programs.
Gil Schauer crochets plastic mats with recycled grocery bags so the homeless can have softer bedding than the hard ground.
CASTLE ROCK — The police department is expected to have a new patrol car by the fall after one of its vehicles was totaled and an officer was …
Jorge Brito is your everyday Kelso High School senior, except during his junior year he, his parents, and three younger siblings lost their apartment and were forced into temporary housing.
A 2019 law to prevent people from stealing shopping carts and abandoning them in Longview is expected to be enforced by fall.
Castle Rock has the highest rate of vaccination in the county, with 63% of residents initiating vaccination and 46% fully vaccinated, according to a county health department data report.
