Marcus Mariota shines in his debut with the Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Mariota couldn’t have scripted a more impressive debut.

The quarterback, making his debut with the Atlanta Falcons, looked very sharp during the Falcons’ game against the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener Friday afternoon.

Mariota started and played in the Falcons’ opening series and looked as if he’s been running the offense for years, instead of just the past few months. Mariota used his arms and legs to guide the Falcons on a long, 12-play, 82-yard drive that ended with his 6-yard scoring run during the Falcons’ 27-23 win.

“I thought Marcus came out - he was sharp,” Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith told reporters after the game. “He really operated - I thought - at a high level. That was good to see, to take a drive, go all the way down the field and score.”

Mariota looked very comfortable running the offense. That shouldn’t be too surprising, Mariota was the quarterback when Smith with the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. Mariota has said that his familiarity with Smith’s offense was a factor in his decision to sign a two-year, $18.75 million contract to join the Falcons in March.

Smith’s offense is designed to take advantage of Mariota’s skillset of speed and athleticism. Bootlegs, rollouts and RPO’s (run-pass option) are included in the package.

Mariota completed both of his passes, including a pinpoint pass on the run to rookie wide receiver Drake London for a gain of 24 yards.

Mariota finished with 36 yards passing.

Mariota used his legs to his advantage during the series. He scrambled around right end for seven yards on the first offensive play of the game. Mariota scrambled for another seven yards, but the play was nullified by an offensive holding penalty later during the drive. Mariota again displayed his speed by scrambling for 10 yards on a first-and-15 play a few plays later.

“He’s another player who has a lot of speed that you have to defend sideline to sideline,” Smith told reporters.

Mariota gained 23 yards on three carries in the game. Smith said none of Mariota’s runs were off designed plays.

“We didn’t have any designed runs,” Smith said. “When you have athletic quarterbacks and are able to move the pocket, they’re going to be able to extend plays.”

If there was one negative, it was Mariota taking a big hit after a scramble instead of going out of bounds. Smith said he liked Mariota’s aggressive attitude, but will likely have a chat with him during practice next week.

“He’s gonna put it on the line,” Smith told reporters. “There are some things where you want him to get down, slide. He can’t help himself.”