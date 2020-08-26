Manifold Garden is mind-warping fun

You have the power to set any one of the six cardinal directions as “down,” allowing you to use the repeating nature of the levels to your advantage. The puzzles involve picking up and moving blocks, and each block can only move when it’s right side up. Turning gravity to the wrong direction for that block immobilizes it, which lets it act as a ledge or stopper.

As you move through the game, being silently taught how to solve its puzzles, there’s a vague kind of positive reinforcement. Completing large areas removes unpleasant “smoke tendrils” and grows trees in their place. But that’s about all the “story” you’re going to get: Smoke tendrils bad, trees good. Don’t expect the ending to expand on that any further.

Chyr does a good job of varying the puzzle challenges while keeping basic rules consistent. He adds and removes other elements you can manipulate with your direction-shifting: marble runs, Jenga-like Tetris blocks, waterfalls.