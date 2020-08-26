Manifold Garden is mind-warping fun

The art-puzzle game Manifold Garden has completed its indenture to Epic Games and finally launched on Xbox One, PS4 and Switch. Its unique, mind-twisting challenges are now for everyone.
Manifold Garden is primarily the product of one man, William Chyr. After studying physics, Chyr worked in advertising and as an artist, creating large installations out of balloon art.
When he turned to game development, his project went in the direction that solo projects often do: endless to-do lists, burnout, frustration. Chyr reached an exclusivity deal with Epic that funded a team to help transform his work into a finished product.
While Epic’s grabby tactics are an aggravation, it’s easy to follow Chyr’s reasoning after playing the game. It has next to no instructions. Navigation and orientation are a constant challenge, and it’s easy to see how a “good enough” solo version would have been an unpleasant maze that wasn’t worth playing. The bigger team was surely needed to make this game digestible.
Manifold Garden is a love letter to mind-twisting architecture, from Fez and The Witness to Inception to the manga series “Blame!” Staircases right out of Escher prints are a common sight. Most areas wrap around and repeat themselves in all directions, so if you fall off a ledge, you’ll fall down onto that same ledge from above.
You have the power to set any one of the six cardinal directions as “down,” allowing you to use the repeating nature of the levels to your advantage. The puzzles involve picking up and moving blocks, and each block can only move when it’s right side up. Turning gravity to the wrong direction for that block immobilizes it, which lets it act as a ledge or stopper.
As you move through the game, being silently taught how to solve its puzzles, there’s a vague kind of positive reinforcement. Completing large areas removes unpleasant “smoke tendrils” and grows trees in their place. But that’s about all the “story” you’re going to get: Smoke tendrils bad, trees good. Don’t expect the ending to expand on that any further.
Chyr does a good job of varying the puzzle challenges while keeping basic rules consistent. He adds and removes other elements you can manipulate with your direction-shifting: marble runs, Jenga-like Tetris blocks, waterfalls.
The graphical treatment is somewhere between Minecraft and an architectural drawing, with some color-coding thrown in to make the puzzle blocks easier to keep track of. You’ll soon find yourself thinking, “OK, I need to get to the green direction, but without flipping through the blue direction.” You certainly wouldn’t want every game to look like Manifold Garden, but it suits the strange architecture well. The “sky” all around you essentially acts as your map. Want to see what the level looks like from below? Just look up.
Aside from a few glitches, the biggest negative of Manifold Garden is the way it handles secrets. There are many of them, and they are incredibly well-hidden. They link together to form an alternate path through the game that skips many puzzles and doesn’t technically complete any levels. This involves liberating many blocks from their native areas and hauling them halfway across creation so they can be used to open hidden links. These apparently exist just to support this “0% playthrough” and have their own challenges inside.
By some standards, this must rank among the best secrets in video games — large, complicated, improbable. And it’s all accomplished within the normal rules, hidden in plain sight. The problem is, it involves doing so many bizarre things with blocks, it’s unlikely any more than a handful of players are ever going to find it for themselves. In a game you can finish in a few hours, how many are ever going to find this path independent of a YouTube walkthrough? Maybe an approach more like Zelda’s famous “second quest” would have opened this experience to more people.
But that aside, Manifold Garden ranks with gems like Monument Valley as one of the best games based on optical illusions and perspective.
