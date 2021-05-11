Mango
A woman died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way in Longview.
Two Longview restaurants continue to fight hefty state fines for defying restrictions to protect customers from COVID-19.
April 28, 1965 — May 3, 2021
Kelso police arrest Kyle Belenski for involvement in 2020 murder-suicide of his child's mother and his father
Kyle Belenski was arrested Thursday by Kelso police for his involvement in the 2020 murder-suicide of the mother of his child and his father.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Some coaches come and go. They fill a role and move on when the time comes. But some coaches leave a lasting impact even after their time is up.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office was called due to the repeated stops and a deputy responded to the scene to assess the situation. The deputy found no indication the driver was impaired, Greene said.
CASTLE ROCK — Silver Lake, a popular bass fishing spot, is on track to become unsuitable for any fish populations of recreational or economic …
An inactive Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue station could become the third state Department of Natural Resources building in Cowlitz County.
