Man sent to hospital after crash near Woodland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Washington man was taken to the hospital Saturday after failing to round a corner about 9 miles east of Woodland.

Robert L. Hildenbrand of Carson, Wash., was driving a motorcycle southbound on SR 503 around 2 p.m. when he crashed. His bike fell onto its side and slid off the roadway. Hildenbrand was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center

No other vehicles or people were involved. Drugs and alcohol also were not involved, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.