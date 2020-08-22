Man sent to hospital after crash near Woodland

A Washington man was taken to the hospital Saturday after failing to round a corner about 9 miles east of Woodland.
Robert L. Hildenbrand of Carson, Wash., was driving a motorcycle southbound on SR 503 around 2 p.m. when he crashed. His bike fell onto its side and slid off the roadway. Hildenbrand was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center
No other vehicles or people were involved. Drugs and alcohol also were not involved, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.
