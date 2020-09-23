Machine transfers I-5 barriers, traffic

These barriers are heavy, and the temporary bridge barrier is about a mile long from end to end, so scooting the whole thing back and forth twice a day by conventional means would be impractical and disruptive to bridge traffic.

The barrier also has to stay perfectly aligned between the lanes. The claustrophobic design of the I-5 Bridge doesn’t leave room for anything less. There are no shoulders — just a few inches of pavement separate the outer lanes from the concrete barrier at the edge of the road deck.

The zipper machine allows the crews to thread that needle. It can shift the entire barrier in about 20 minutes, keep it correctly aligned, and do it all without disrupting traffic.

The machine looks like a big orange rectangular cart with an arm sticking out of each side and curving to point toward the front and back of the vehicle. Two tracks of small wheels run along the underside the cart in an elongated S-shaped path from one arm to the other, forming a conveyor system.

The specialized barrier on the I-5 Bridge is composed of shorter segments than on a standard Jersey barrier, linked with hinge connectors. The segments all have a wider section along the top, creating a spot where the conveyor system wheels can latch on and lift them slightly up from the roadway.